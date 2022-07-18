DOE announces $27M in new funding to advance solar manufacturing

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) announced the Fiscal Year 2022 Solar Manufacturing Incubator Funding Opportunity, which will award $27 million for projects to accelerate commercialization of innovative product ideas that can increase U.S. domestic manufacturing across the solar industry supply chain and expand private investment in America’s solar manufacturing sector.

A particular focus of this announcement is on technologies related to cadmium telluride absorbers and supply chain.

This funding program seeks to invest in innovative research, development, and demonstration projects that enable continued solar cost reductions, while developing next-generation solar technologies and boosting American solar manufacturing. These projects will support the scaling of affordable and equitable solar and facilitate secure, reliable integration of solar electricity into the nation’s energy grid to ultimately benefit the U.S. economy. Learn more about past Incubator funding program awardees.

SETO’s mission is to accelerate the development and deployment of solar technology to support an equitable transition to a decarbonized electricity system by 2035 and decarbonized energy sector by 2050. Achieving this goal will help meet the threat of climate change and ensure that all Americans benefit from the transition to a clean energy economy.

SETO expects to make between 6 to 17 awards under the Fiscal Year 2022 Solar Manufacturing Incubator Funding Opportunity Announcement, each ranging between $500,000 and $6 million. SETO seeks diverse entrepreneurs, small businesses, and larger for-profit entities to .

Prior to submitting a full application for this opportunity, a brief, mandatory letter of intent is due on Sept. 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.