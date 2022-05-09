Detmar Logistics and Pioneer Natural Resources enter multi-year agreement for ESG-focused frac sand last mile logistics

Detmar Logistics has entered into a first of its kind multi-year last mile logistics services agreement with Pioneer Natural Resources.

Detmar Logistics executed this latest agreement with an innovative approach as a leader in alternative fuel and electrified transportation. “We are very excited and honored to enter into this partnership with Pioneer Natural Resources. Securing this relationship on a multi-year contract reinforces both companies’ commitment to lead the industry with ESG and efficiency focused initiatives,” said Matt Detmar, CEO of Detmar Logistics.

“Moving to more efficient processes while simultaneously reducing emissions is a win-win,” said Jerry Calkins, Senior Logistics Manager at Pioneer Natural Resources. “We are delighted to work with Detmar Logistics to deploy more sustainable last-mile logistics solutions.”

Detmar Logistics recently reserved 300 Hyliion Hypertruck ERX units in their push towards a goal of an electrified fleet and net-negative carbon footprint. “Today, we are operating 5 diesel hybrid units and 5 CNG hybrid units with more to come. Detmar has also invested in high-capacity trailers that will ultimately reduce the number of sand truck loads needed to complete a well,” says Matt Detmar.