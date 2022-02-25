Chevron & Iwatani announce agreement to build 30 hydrogen fueling stations in California

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, and Iwatani Corporation of America, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Iwatani Corporation, announced an agreement to co-develop and construct 30 hydrogen fueling sites in California by 2026.

As part of the agreement, Chevron plans to fund construction of the sites, which are expected to be located at Chevron-branded retail locations across the state. The stations will initially fuel light-duty vehicles while retaining the flexibility to service heavy-duty vehicles over the long term. Iwatani will operate and maintain the hydrogen fueling sites and provide hydrogen supply and transportation logistics services. Chevron plans to supply a portion of the fueling sites with excess hydrogen production capacity at its Richmond Refinery and future hydrogen production from pilot projects in Northern California.

“Chevron believes that hydrogen has the potential to assist in lowering the carbon emissions of the transportation sector and other hard-to-decarbonize industries,” said Andy Walz, president of Americas Fuels & Lubricants for Chevron. “We are excited to work with Iwatani to advance the entire hydrogen transportation value chain from production to consumer purchase in order to help our customers lower their lifecycle transportation carbon intensities.”

“This extensive collaboration between Iwatani and Chevron demonstrates our shared vision and commitment to support the decarbonization of transportation,” said Joseph S. Cappello, chairman and CEO of Iwatani Corporation of America. “Together, Chevron and Iwatani will establish one of the most robust, vertically integrated supply and infrastructure ecosystems in California and is a model that can be replicated to other markets.”