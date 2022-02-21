Primoris Services Corporation awarded over $75 million in energy/renewables segment contracts

Primoris Services Corporation today announced two projects with a combined value of more than $75 million. The awards were secured by the Company’s Energy/Renewables Segment and are located in the Gulf Coast region.

The projects will commence in the first quarter of 2022 and are expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

The projects are for industrial and civil work. The first project is for the construction of a dam located in Florida. The second project is for the mechanical scope of a hydrogen producing Steam Methane Reformer (“SMR”). This will be the largest SMR Unit our customer operates in the Gulf Coast region.