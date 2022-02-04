Major companies launch low-carbon initiative in Northern Appalachian region

EQT Corporation, Equinor, GE Gas Power, Marathon Petroleum, Mitsubishi Power, Shell Polymers and U. S. Steel have formed a new alliance to work toward decarbonizing the industrial base in the Northern Appalachian region of the United States.

The alliance will work with stakeholders on a shared vision for a low-carbon and hydrogen industrial hub in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia that can be a national model for sustainable energy and production systems. Effective implementation of this industrial hub and its associated infrastructure development could generate thousands of new jobs, protect current jobs, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions.

“With an abundance of natural resources, industrial capabilities, and a highly-skilled workforce, the Appalachian region is poised to meet America’s energy needs while leading the transition to a low-carbon future,” said Chris Golden, Equinor U.S. country manager. “Equinor is committed to achieving net zero emissions, and we’re proud to work together with this alliance of ambitious companies to realize this opportunity.”

The hub concept will include a focus on carbon capture, utilization & storage (CCUS), as well as hydrogen production and utilization. This large-scale, regional approach will require new levels of public-private partnerships across borders and sectors. The alliance is working to establish a collaborative network to directly engage industry, labor, universities, communities, government, research institutions, non-profit organizations and other groups in these efforts.

The Northern Appalachian region brings tremendous assets, from world-class universities and national laboratories to deep-rooted industrial capabilities, with key strengths in manufacturing, materials, and energy. All of this is supported by the region’s highly skilled and experienced work force, as well as a strong and growing startup ecosystem. This industry-led alliance and network brings the knowledge, scale and relationships to make this transformative opportunity a reality.

As this alliance engages key stakeholders in the coming weeks, participants will work on defining the vision and plans for a regional CCUS/hydrogen hub that can drive economic resurgence and technical innovation, secure industrial jobs, and attract new companies and investments to the region. The alliance is being facilitated by IN-2-Market, a regional non-profit organization that will coordinate alliance activities and engagement with regional stakeholders.