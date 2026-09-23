Woodway plans 22-mile natural gas pipeline for hyperscale data-center power

Woodway Energy Infrastructure (Woodway), a developer, owner and operator of intrastate natural gas pipelines and related energy infrastructure, today announced the execution of definitive agreements to develop, construct, own and operate a 22-mile, 30-inch natural gas pipeline.

The pipeline will provide dedicated natural gas transportation capacity to a behind-the-meter power generation project for hyperscale data center development. Designed around the customer’s specific requirements, and with future scalability in mind, the pipeline will connect reliable natural gas supply with critical energy demand while providing the operational flexibility needed to support the customer’s long-term growth.

“This project demonstrates Woodway’s ability to rapidly deliver large-scale, purpose-built natural gas infrastructure for customers with demanding safety, reliability and capacity requirements,” said Diaco Aviki, Chief Executive Officer of Woodway Energy Infrastructure. “Our model combines tailored design, speed and focused execution with long-term ownership and operation. By working closely with our customers, we can develop pipeline solutions that address their specific needs and provide the fuel supply certainty required to support their growth.”

Woodway brings together an experienced natural gas infrastructure team, an integrated approach to development and construction, and long-term ownership and operations. The project will add to Woodway’s broad portfolio of customized natural gas pipeline infrastructure serving critical energy demand across the United States.

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Pipeline service timeline

The pipeline is expected to enter commercial service in the first half of 2028, subject to customary regulatory reviews and approvals, and will be owned and operated by Woodway and supported by 24/7 control room monitoring.