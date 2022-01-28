Whistler pipeline expansion

Whistler Pipeline LLC announced the expansion of the Whistler pipeline’s Midland basin footprint with a new 36-inch lateral extending northwest into Martin County.

The Martin County lateral will lengthen the existing 36-inch Midland lateral approximately 35 miles and connect to multiple processing sites in the county. The lateral is scheduled to be in service in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Whistler is owned by a consortium including MPLX LP, WhiteWater, and a joint venture between Stonepeak and West Texas Gas, Inc. (WTG).

The Whistler pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas and export markets. An approximately 85-mile 36-inch lateral provides connectivity to the Midland Basin.

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX’s assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. MPLX also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.