Whistler Pipeline expansion reaches final investment decision

MPLX LP, WhiteWater Midstream LLC, and a joint venture between Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and West Texas Gas Inc. have reached a final investment decision to move forward with the expansion of the Whistler Pipeline after having secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers.

The Whistler expansion will increase the mainline capacity from 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) to 2.5 Bcf/d through the planned installation of three new compressor stations. The expansion is expected to be in service in September 2023.

The Whistler Pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch diameter intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas and export markets.