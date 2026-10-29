ST LNG to decide on U.S. offshore LNG facility by late 2027

ST LNG aims to reach a final investment decision on its $8.2 billion LNG export project by mid- to late 2027, the company's president said, a day after receiving a key U.S. government approval.

The company's first liquefied natural gas export facility, planned offshore of ​Matagorda, Texas, will include four liquefaction plants of 2.1 million metric tons per annum for a combined production capacity of 8.4 mtpa, representing about 8% of U.S. capacity.

The project received a record of decision — a regulatory milestone — after undergoing the fastest deepwater port license ​review in ⁠more than two decades, according to the Transportation Department. President Donald Trump's administration has promised to ease permitting and speed up energy ​infrastructure development.

Rockville, Maryland-based ST LNG will receive its license once it complies with all federal and state requirements.

Key points in the announcement:

Project approval and timeline: ST LNG plans to reach a final investment decision on its $8.2 billion offshore liquefied natural gas project near Matagorda, Texas, by mid- to late 2027, following a expedited deepwater port license review by the U.S. Transportation Department.

ST LNG plans to reach a final investment decision on its $8.2 billion offshore liquefied natural gas project near Matagorda, Texas, by mid- to late 2027, following a expedited deepwater port license review by the U.S. Transportation Department. Capacity and phased development: The export terminal will feature four liquefaction trains producing a combined capacity of 8.4 million metric tons per annum (mtpa), with construction of units staggered every six months based on customer commitments ahead of a mid-2030 commercial start.

The export terminal will feature four liquefaction trains producing a combined capacity of 8.4 million metric tons per annum (mtpa), with construction of units staggered every six months based on customer commitments ahead of a mid-2030 commercial start. Financing and commercial talks: ST LNG plans to fund the project through debt and equity—utilizing cost-effective floating storage units—and is currently engaged in discussions with international buyers, including an integrated energy company in India.

ST LNG, which is privately owned, aims to have the project approved once it has minimum customer commitments totalling 2 mtpa, CEO Sharad Tak told Reuters.

Commercial start by mid-2030

Long-term sales and purchase agreements will allow the company to move forward with the first unit, with other liquefaction systems approved every six months, depending on additional customer commitments, President Alap Shah said. Commercial operations are expected to begin by mid-2030, Shah added.

While ST LNG has no long-term commitments from buyers, it is close to signing an integrated energy company in India as its first buyer, Tak said. It is also in talks with European and Asian companies for offtake agreements, he added.

ST LNG said it received approval from the U.S. Department of Energy to export to countries with free trade agreements with the U.S. and expects approval soon to export to countries that do not have such agreements.

Using floating storage units — older ships converted to store LNG — will be cheaper than building an onshore LNG tank, Shah said.

ST LNG aims to finance the project with debt and equity and has spoken with four to six banks, Tak said.

"The banks are very eager, and they are willing to move in the next three to four months," Tak added.

Tak has built businesses spanning information technology, paper products, broadcasting, power generation and luxury hotels. ST LNG marks his first foray into LNG.

"The war in the Middle East certainly has people making sure that they have diversified suppliers and America seems to be a more stable supplier than any other country," Tak said.

The U.S. is the world's largest LNG exporter with ​more than 100 mtpa of production capacity and close to another 100 mtpa under construction.