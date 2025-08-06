Phillips 66 brings new gas plant online in the Permian Basin

Phillips 66 has reached a major milestone in its Midstream growth strategy with the successful startup of the Dos Picos II gas plant in the Permian Basin last week.

The new facility plays a key role in strengthening the company’s integrated value chain — enabling greater natural gas liquids (NGL) capture and flow from the wellhead through midstream systems and into Phillips 66 fractionation and export assets.

The plant adds 220 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of processing capacity, bringing total throughput from the company’s Pinnacle acquisition assets to 440 MMscfd.

Located in the heart of the Midland Basin, Dos Picos II is a cryogenic gas processing plant featuring advanced ethane extraction capabilities. It is the first gas plant the company has built since 2019, when the last facility was constructed under DCP Midstream — marking a significant step in the ongoing expansion of Phillips 66’s NGL infrastructure.

“The momentum we’re building is impressive,” said Don Baldridge, Executive Vice President, Midstream and Chemicals. “This project reflects what our Midstream team can accomplish together. It positions us to serve our customers more efficiently and supports long-term growth.”

Strong collaboration and a disciplined focus on safety were key to the project’s success.

“Bringing this facility online safely, on schedule, and ready for performance is a direct result of the operational discipline and teamwork across our organization,” said Bill Johnson, Vice President, Midstream Operations. “Thank you to the teams across the company — including Commercial, Business Development, and Operations — who made this successful delivery possible.”

Dos Picos II is a clear example of how the company’s integrated strategy, disciplined execution and cross-functional collaboration are delivering real results, supporting long-term value creation across the company’s midstream and downstream businesses.