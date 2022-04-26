Permian Highway Pipeline announces binding open season for expansion project

Permian Highway Pipeline, LLC (PHP) announced a binding open season to solicit commitments for an expansion project on its system.

pipeline

Upon achieving a final investment decision (FID), the project will increase PHP’s capacity by nearly 650 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). A foundation shipper has already executed long-term binding transportation agreements for half of this expansion capacity.

The project will involve primarily compression expansions on PHP to increase natural gas deliveries from the Waha area to multiple mainline connections, Katy, Texas and various U.S. Gulf Coast markets. Pending additional customer commitments, the target in-service date for the project is October 1, 2023.

The binding open season begins April 25, 2022, and ends May 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. Central Time, though PHP reserves the right to extend the open season as needed. Those interested in obtaining more detailed information about this open season can visit this page on the Kinder Morgan website or contact Enrique Valencia, Director of Business Development in Kinder Morgan’s Natural Gas group at 713.420.5017 or Enrique_Valencia@kindermorgan.com.