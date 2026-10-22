Kinder Morgan to invest $4.7B in two gas pipeline projects as demand surges

Kinder Morgan has approved a total of $4.7 billion as its share of investments in two major natural gas pipeline joint ventures, citing rising demand from power plants, data centers and LNG exporters.

The projects helped lift Kinder Morgan's natural-gas project backlog to a record level, underscoring the industry's efforts to expand infrastructure to serve the new demand.

Kinder Morgan would invest about $3.1 billion in Southern Natural Gas' Southeast Connector project and $1.6 billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America's (NGPL) Permian Link project.

The Southeast Connector project would transport up to 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas through about 470 miles of new pipeline to growing markets in the U.S. Southeast.

Key points in the Kinder Morgan announcement:

Capital investment approval: Kinder Morgan approved $4.7 billion as its share of investments in two major natural gas pipeline joint ventures, driving its total project backlog to a record $14.4 billion (including $13.2 billion in natural gas projects).

Kinder Morgan approved $4.7 billion as its share of investments in two major natural gas pipeline joint ventures, driving its total project backlog to a record $14.4 billion (including $13.2 billion in natural gas projects). Project details and capacity: The investment includes $3.1 billion for Southern Natural Gas' Southeast Connector (470 miles, up to 2.6 Bcf/d capacity) and $1.6 billion for Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America's Permian Link (434 miles, roughly 2.8 Bcf/d capacity).

The investment includes $3.1 billion for Southern Natural Gas' Southeast Connector (470 miles, up to 2.6 Bcf/d capacity) and $1.6 billion for Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America's Permian Link (434 miles, roughly 2.8 Bcf/d capacity). Demand drivers and timelines: Spurred by rising demand from power generation, LNG export facilities, and hyperscale data center operations, the Permian Link is slated to enter service in the third quarter of 2030, followed by phased startups for the Southeast Connector beginning in the fourth quarter of 2030.

The Permian Link is designed to transport roughly 2.8 Bcf/d of natural gas from the Permian Basin near Pecos County, Texas, to NGPL's Midcontinent system through about 434 miles of new pipeline.

The approvals lifted Kinder Morgan's project backlog to $14.4 billion, including a record $13.2 billion of natural gas projects.

Permian Link will supply gas to power providers serving an investment-grade hyperscale data-center customer, Kinder Morgan said. Executives said on an earnings call that the project had drawn interest from customers beyond the anchor hyperscaler.

The Permian Link is expected to enter service in the third quarter of 2030, while Southeast Connector is expected to start in phases beginning in the fourth quarter of 2030.

This announcement comes after FERC closes the environmental comment period for Kinder Morgan's Texas Access Project.