Kinder Morgan Texas Access pipeline reaches key FERC review deadline

The federal environmental review comment period for Kinder Morgan Louisiana Pipeline's proposed Texas Access Project closes.

FERC's environmental assessment examines construction and operating impacts and concludes that the project, with recommended mitigation measures, would not significantly affect the environment.

FERC timeline

The deadline marks another step toward a federal decision on infrastructure serving Gulf Coast natural gas transportation. It is a regulatory milestone, not a construction authorization or new project announcement.

Kinder Morgan is proposing a $112 million natural gas pipeline expansion connecting Southeast Texas to Southwest Louisiana to support growing LNG export demand. The Texas Access Project would add approximately 3 miles of 48-inch pipeline, including a crossing beneath the Sabine-Neches Waterway, along with new pipeline connections and modifications to existing infrastructure.

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The project is designed to transport up to 1.3 million dekatherms of natural gas per day, with 1 billion cubic feet per day already committed under a long-term customer agreement. Construction would take place primarily in Jefferson County, Texas, and Cameron and Calcasieu parishes, Louisiana.