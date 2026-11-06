Galveston LNG fueling project selects contractor for 3-million-gallon storage tank Official Cashman Preload Cryogenics release PR Newswire

Power LNG Ventures has selected Cashman Preload Cryogenics (CPC), an affiliate of Jay Cashman, Inc., as its LNG tank partner for Project Seawolf, a marine LNG fueling facility on Pelican Island in Galveston, Texas, 30 miles south of Houston.

CPC will engineer the project's 3-million-gallon full-containment LNG storage tank through development, permitting and financing.

The tank combines a precast, prestressed concrete outer wall with a 9% nickel steel inner tank and a steel dome roof. CPC's concrete design delivers proven reliability and safety while optimizing cost and schedule. CPC will work with the Project Seawolf team to integrate the tank into the full facility design.

"Power LNG is building critical marine fueling infrastructure at the Port of Galveston," said Eric Reaman, President & CEO of CPC. "We know what it takes to develop these assets. We're glad to be on the team at this stage, and we'll be ready when the project moves to construction."

Project Seawolf

Project Seawolf is being developed on approximately 30 acres of port-owned property. Initial production is 400,000 gallons per day, scalable to 800,000 gallons per day as demand grows. The facility will supply LNG to cruise ships and cargo vessels in the Port of Galveston and the Houston Ship Channel, meeting growing demand for lower-emission marine fuel. The project is targeted to enter service by the end of 2028.

"We reviewed the tank technology options for full-containment storage and selected CPC as our tank partner," said Austin Terry, CEO of Power LNG Ventures. "CPC brings deep experience designing, permitting and building LNG tanks of this size. This selection reflects our commitment to the project, to operational safety and to best-in-class partners."