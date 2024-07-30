Enterprise expanding Houston Ship Channel export facility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that it is moving forward with a key expansion project along the Houston Ship Channel in response to continued strong customer demand for natural gas liquids export capacity.

At the Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal (EHT), the company is adding refrigeration capacity that will increase propane and butane export capabilities by approximately 300,000 barrels per day. In addition to providing incremental capacity for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the expansion will increase instantaneous loading rates for propane and butane, while making additional capacity available for propylene exports. The expanded service is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

The need for increased LPG capacity at EHT is being driven by the success Enterprise has had in contracting the company’s flexible product capacity at its Neches River Terminal (NRT) being developed in Orange County, Texas, adjacent to the company’s Beaumont East refined products terminal. Phase 1 of the NRT buildout includes the addition of a new loading dock, an ethane refrigeration train with a nameplate capacity of 120,000 BPD, and a 900,000-barrel refrigerated tank that will accommodate loading rates up to 45,000 barrels per hour. Phase 1 is expected to begin service in the second half of 2025.

Phase 2 includes a second refrigeration train that will allow Enterprise to load up to 180,000 BPD of ethane, 360,000 BPD of propane, or a combination of the two. The second phase is expected to begin service in the first half of 2026.

Growth capital associated with the EHT and NRT projects fits within the company’s existing forecasted growth capital expenditure ranges for 2024-2026.

A.J. “Jim” Teague, co-chief executive officer for Enterprise’s general partner, said, “Enterprise has received significant interest in ethane and LPG exports systemwide. Additional interest in expanded capacity reflects continued demand for U.S. hydrocarbons and Enterprise’s ability to quickly and economically expand our footprint to meet those needs.”