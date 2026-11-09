Project Omega raises $80M to build nuclear refineries for the next industrial revolution

Project Omega announced that it has raised $80 million in its Series A financing led by B Capital with participation from noa VC, 645 Ventures, and other leading investors in nuclear technology and national security.

The financing will accelerate the company's work to close America's nuclear fuel cycle and transform it into a source for long-duration power systems, fuel for nuclear reactors and strategic isotopes for commercial, scientific and medical use. Existing investors participated in the round including Starship Ventures, Mantis Ventures, Decisive Point, Virta Ventures, Pace Ventures, Essential Capital and Washington Harbour Partners.

Meeting America’s growing energy demand, from AI to advanced manufacturing, will require significantly more nuclear power and a more secure domestic fuel supply chain. Today, the U.S. relies heavily on foreign sources for uranium on the front end while spending billions to manage and store used nuclear fuel at the back end.

“America’s growing demand for reliable power is colliding with a nuclear fuel cycle that remains dependent on foreign supply and leaves enormous value stranded in used fuel,” said Jeff Johnson, General Partner and Global Head of Energy at B Capital, who will join Project Omega’s Board of Directors. “Project Omega’s technology has the potential to create multiple revenue streams from a largely untapped domestic resource, spanning long-duration power, reactor feedstock and strategic isotopes. We’re excited to support Staff Sheehan and his highly experienced team as they scale this platform and unlock economic potential across the nuclear value chain.”

Omega's initial product focus is on long-duration power sources, including radiovoltaic power: solid-state systems that convert the natural decay of radioisotopes directly into electricity. Designed for missions where recharging, battery replacement or human access is difficult or impossible, Project Omega’s technology will provide persistent power for sensors, autonomous systems, communications nodes, spacecraft, undersea platforms and other mission-critical equipment.

"The country’s nuclear renaissance will not happen without the fuel. We have a domestic source for this, nearly 100,000 metric tons of used nuclear fuel, which is one of America's largest untapped energy resources," said Dr. Stafford Sheehan, founder and CEO of Project Omega. "We are building a vertically integrated strategy around an abundant domestic feedstock, with a non-aqueous recycling process that recovers useful isotopes, and products with clear strategic demand. That combination creates the potential for an entirely new nuclear innovation economy."

“Project Omega has progressed well beyond a compelling scientific idea,” said Howard Morgan, Co-Founder, Chair and General Partner at B Capital. “The company is building the fuel-cycle infrastructure needed to support America’s growing nuclear industrial base and help power the country’s next era of innovation.”

Project Omega’s pyroprocessing technology recovers valuable isotopes such as strontium-90, does not separate pure plutonium, and can reduce the volume of nuclear waste by up to 90%. Rather than treating the back end of the fuel cycle only as a waste-management problem, the company is reworking the entire process, helping to stimulate a new nuclear innovation economy that leverages this abundant fuel source.

Since emerging from stealth eight months ago, Project Omega has advanced its recycling technology with Idaho National Laboratory through ARPA-E’s CURIE program; demonstrated stable electrical current from strontium-90 at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; and further developed its next-generation radioisotope power systems through DARPA’s Rads to Watts program. In addition, Omega has launched the X Series, a family of modular, intelligent expeditionary power systems that integrate battery storage and generators, with an intelligent control system that will allow for solar and wind power initially and then allow for isotope power in the future.

The Series A will allow Project Omega to further advance the technology and manufacturing of its X Series products as well as begin construction of its nuclear fuel recycling facility. Further details about these new facilities and efforts will be announced in the coming months.