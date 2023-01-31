ONEOK to construct new NGL fractionator in Texas

ONEOK is announcing plans to construct a new 125,000-barrel per day (bpd) NGL (Natural Gas Liquids) fractionator at its Mont Belvieu, Texas, facility.

Upon completion, the new fractionator, MB-6, will increase the company's total fractionation capacity in Mont Belvieu to approximately 700,000 bpd and better align ONEOK's fractionation capacity with NGL market demand in the Gulf Coast.

Additionally, the MB-6 fractionator will produce purity ethane instead of an ethane/propane (E/P) mix previously produced at the Medford facility. The new 125,000 bpd MB-6 fractionator would be equivalent to approximately 185,000 bpd of capacity at the Medford facility. The demand for E/P mix has decreased while the demand for purity ethane has increased in the Gulf Coast, causing much of the Medford E/P mix to be transported south and split into purity ethane and propane consuming capacity at ONEOK's existing Mont Belvieu facilities. ONEOK's E/P mix output from the remaining Mid-Continent fractionation facilities at Bushton, Hutchinson and Conway is expected to be enough to meet market demand.

Construction of MB-6 is expected to be completed in approximately 24 months at a total cost of approximately $550 million and has a more favorable completion schedule when compared with rebuilding at Medford due to the following:

Permitting for the MB-6 facility is complete by applicable regulatory agencies;

Engineering is substantially complete due to the ability to utilize similar engineering designs and purchase orders from the two previous fractionation facilities, MB-5 and MB-4; and

The company's ability to efficiently transition the existing construction resources at ONEOK's MB-5 fractionator to the MB-6 fractionator.

MB-5, having a capacity of 125,000 bpd, remains on schedule to be completed early in the second quarter 2023 thus reducing the current need for third-party fractionation through the rebuild process.

ONEOK will continue to operate NGL pipeline assets in Medford along with existing offices for regional operations. In addition, ONEOK is preserving assets for future potential NGL facilities that could be constructed in Medford to enhance its NGL business as the market evolves.