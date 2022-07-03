Mexico's Pemex, New Fortress Energy agree on $1.5B gas project

(Reuters) – The Mexican state oil company Pemex signed a letter of intent with the U.S. company New Fortress Energy to resume the Lakach gas project, in deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, in which they will invest some $1.5 billion dollars.

At the beginning of the month, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had reported that New Fortress Energy was considering several investments in the energy sector in Mexico that could reach a value of $3 billion dollars.

When announcing the agreement, the director of Pemex, Octavio Romero, explained that the Lakach field, which was suspended for six years after an investment of $1.4 billion dollars, will start production in July 2023.