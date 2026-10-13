ExxonMobil Blue Hydrogen agreement approved

Baytown City Council unanimously approved an agreement Thursday night allowing ExxonMobil to acquire the city’s interest in more than 23 acres of street rights-of-way near Bayway Drive for its Blue Hydrogen Project.

The council approved the agreement as part of its consent agenda without discussion.

Under the agreement, ExxonMobil will pay the city $3.3 million, the appraised value of the land and improvements. The company will also cover separate costs for utility relocation, fire protection, and emergency access.

“This right-of-way approval is part of property acquired beginning in 2023, and this hearing is a step toward finalizing that process,” Kelly V. Davila, ExxonMobil public and government affairs adviser, said. “This property acquisition allows us to plan for potential future operation needs.”

More on this story at The Baytown Sun.