Ethox announces completion of new manufacturing facility in Pasadena, Texas

Ethox announced a major milestone in our company's history: the completed construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pasadena, Texas, 15 miles east of Houston.

This greenfield facility, built from the ground up, represents one of the most significant investments in Ethox's history and underscores our commitment to providing customers with reliable supply, expanded capacity and continued innovation for decades to come.

Expanding capacity to meet growing demand

The new Pasadena plant will serve as a strategic expansion of our existing manufacturing operations in Greenville, South Carolina, with a primary focus on ethoxylation and propoxylation.

For decades, our Greenville facility has been the foundation of Ethox's reputation as a trusted specialty chemical manufacturer. As customer demand continues to grow across a wide range of markets and applications, the Pasadena facility will provide meaningful additional capacity, supply chain resilience, and operational flexibility to support our expanding customer base.

Key points from the Ethox announcement:

Facility completion: Ethox Chemicals announced the completion of construction on its new state-of-the-art specialty chemical manufacturing facility in Pasadena, Texas.

Ethox Chemicals announced the completion of construction on its new state-of-the-art specialty chemical manufacturing facility in Pasadena, Texas. Greenfield investment and expansion: Built as a purpose-built greenfield plant, the project represents one of the largest capital investments in Ethox’s history, expanding its geographic footprint and manufacturing capabilities alongside its existing operations in South Carolina.

Built as a purpose-built greenfield plant, the project represents one of the largest capital investments in Ethox’s history, expanding its geographic footprint and manufacturing capabilities alongside its existing operations in South Carolina. Core capabilities and growth: The new plant is designed to optimize efficiency, safety, and scalability for specialty surfactant production and custom synthesis, reinforcing the company's long-term supply reliability for industrial customers.

By adding new production capabilities alongside our established assets, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the products, technical expertise, and responsive service that our customers have come to expect from Ethox.

A purpose-built, greenfield facility

Unlike a retrofit or acquisition, the Pasadena plant was designed and constructed as a true greenfield project. Built from the ground up, the facility incorporates modern manufacturing technologies, advanced process design and infrastructure engineered specifically to support the next generation of surfactant production.

This approach allows us to create a facility optimized for efficiency, safety, product quality, and future scalability, ensuring we can continue meeting our customers' evolving needs in the years ahead.