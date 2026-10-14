Delek Texas refinery expands using Defense ​Production ⁠Act

The Trump administration will use the ​Cold War-era Defense ​Production ⁠Act to expand the processing capacity of a refinery in Texas, owned by Delek US Holdings, Vice President JD Vance stated.

The Delek announcement is the latest in a series of White House moves aimed at taming fuel prices ahead of November's midterm elections, in which affordability has become a defining issue for voters.

Key details of this announcement:

Executive action and purpose: President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to sign energy-related presidential memoranda aimed at countering rising fuel prices and domestic inflation caused by conflict in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to sign energy-related presidential memoranda aimed at countering rising fuel prices and domestic inflation caused by conflict in the Middle East. Targeted energy sectors: The executive orders focus on boosting domestic energy production and infrastructure by expanding coal supply chains, petroleum output, natural gas transmission, and liquefied natural gas capacity.

The executive orders focus on boosting domestic energy production and infrastructure by expanding coal supply chains, petroleum output, natural gas transmission, and liquefied natural gas capacity. Infrastructure funding and federal authority: The mandates authorize the Department of Energy to utilize funding from the "One Big Beautiful Bill" to modernize the power grid, leveraging federal authority under the Cold War-era law to prioritize government contracts and provide financial incentives to the traditional energy industry.

The push has included efforts to inject more diesel into the market — most controversially through a US general license easing restrictions on Russian-origin diesel, a step that drew criticism from Democrats and some Republicans alike.

“Today I am pleased to announce that the Trump Administration, working with the refinery at Delek, has used the Defense Production Act and we’re going to expand the refinery right here in Tyler, Texas," Vance said while speaking in Texas.

"We want millions of gallons of commercial grade and military-spec fuel to come out of this refinery in addition to what it's already producing," Vance said.

"What that means for you and your families is lower cost to fly from one place to another, it means lower costs to drive your car into work every single day. It means a more reliable energy supply...," Vance said.

About the Tyler, Texas, Delek refinery

The Tyler, Texas, refinery, situated about 200 miles north of Houston, currently processes about 74,000 barrels per day.

The White House and Delek did not immediately respond to questions about how much funding is being allocated to the expansion or by how much it would increase refining capacity.

Capacity expansions at refineries typically are capital intensive and take many months, if not years, to complete depending on the complexity of the additions.

Trump is expected in the coming days to issue a directive pushing administration officials to find ways to bypass state and local regulations blocking energy production and to use the Defense Production Act to expand refining capacity, Reuters reported last week.