BASF inaugurates $1B MDI facility at Geismar, nearly doubling production capacity

BASF has inaugurated its new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production facility at its Geismar Verbund site in Louisiana, completing an approximately $1 billion investment that nearly doubles the site's annual MDI production capacity to 600,000 metric tons.

Expand BASF Geismar MDI

The project, BASF's largest wholly owned investment in North America to date, strengthens the company's position in the North American polyurethane market while expanding one of Louisiana's major chemical manufacturing complexes.

“The United States has long been a key market for BASF, and this $1 billion investment is a strong commitment to our customers and to our future here,” said Dr. Markus Kamieth, chairman of BASF's Board of Executive Directors. “With our new world-scale MDI facility in Geismar, we are strengthening our core businesses, driving innovation and bringing more production closer to our customers.”

New production units expand Geismar operations

The expansion was completed in three phases, beginning with a new MDI synthesis unit that entered operation in October 2020. A second phase, completed in 2021, expanded upstream production capabilities, increasing output across the existing MDI complex.

The final phase included additional upstream production units and a new MDI splitter. The third phase represented approximately $780 million of the overall investment.

An important component is expanded aniline production. Aniline is a key intermediate used in MDI manufacturing, and additional capacity strengthens the integration between upstream chemical production and finished MDI output.

The new splitter and associated processing equipment further expand the site's ability to produce and process MDI.

Together, these assets provide additional production capacity, supply flexibility and greater integration across BASF's Geismar manufacturing operations.

Industrial infrastructure and contractor impact

The expansion represents a significant addition to Geismar's industrial infrastructure, involving interconnected chemical processing units, specialized production equipment, process piping, separation systems and advanced instrumentation and controls.

Expand BASF Geismar

Facilities of this scale require extensive mechanical, electrical and instrumentation infrastructure, along with supporting utilities and process safety systems.

Strengthening Louisiana's chemical manufacturing base

BASF's Geismar site is its largest Verbund manufacturing complex in the United States. Its integrated production model connects chemical manufacturing operations, infrastructure and utilities to improve efficiency and optimize resources.

MDI is a critical building block for polyurethane products used in building insulation, automotive components, appliances, furniture and numerous industrial applications.

By increasing production capacity in Louisiana, BASF is strengthening its ability to supply North American customers while reinforcing the importance of domestic chemical manufacturing.

The project also underscores the continued importance of the Gulf Coast as a destination for major industrial investment. With its established petrochemical infrastructure, pipeline networks, workforce and access to raw materials, Louisiana remains a strategic location for large-scale chemical production.

Like this news? Make BIC Magazine a Google preferred news source.

With the new facility inaugurated and annual MDI capacity approaching 600,000 metric tons, BASF has significantly expanded its Geismar operations and added another major manufacturing asset to the Gulf Coast's industrial landscape.

For the region's engineering, construction and maintenance sectors, the investment represents another example of the long-term industrial infrastructure supporting Louisiana's chemical manufacturing economy.