Hot Jobs November 2018

Operations and Management

Project Director

Houston, TX (2018104)

7-10+ years’ experience in industrial construction. P&L budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Business, financial and entrepreneurial acumen to help grow business. Estimation experience, full cycle project management, quick and sound decision maker. Midstream facility construction — compressor/ pump stations and storage and tank farms.

Project Manager

Houston and Gulf Coast (2018106)

10+ years of refractory experience with signifi - cant “in gate” experience in petrochem plants. Business, fi nancial and entrepreneurial acumen to help grow business. Estimation experience, full cycle project management, quick and sound decision maker.

VP Operations / Project Management

Houston, TX (2018108)

10+ years of construction management responsibility in a mid-large craft/industrial services organization, with the last 4-5 years being in a senior operations position (e.g., General Manager, VP Operations, Area Manager) overseeing multiple/large projects with significant impact on overall business results. P&L responsibility of at least $100 million during the last 5-7 years. Experience in industrial construction or related soft/hard crafts and project management a plus. College degree preferred but not required.

Director of Sales

Houston, TX (2018112)

10+ years’ sales management experience with proven success leading a sales team across multiple markets. Safety sales, national accounts or key accounts experience a plus. Candidate must possess strong analytical and financial skills along with sales analysis and strategy creation. Bachelor’s degree in business, sales or marketing a plus.

Talent Acquisition Manager

Arlington, TX (2018120)

2-5 years of recruiting experience (agency or corporate). Strong communication, critical evaluation skills and relationship management are required. Transportation recruiting experience is a plus. Candidate must possess strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements and be a creative, out-ofthe- box thinker and team player. 50% travel.

Business Development/ Sales/Marketing

Business Development — Refractory

Baton Rouge, LA (2018118)

10+ years of industrial business development refractory experience with significant “in gate” experience in petrochem plants. Business, financial and entrepreneurial acumen to help grow business. Excellent client relation skills, full cycle project management, quick and sound decision maker. Must have excellent oral and written communication skills. 60% travel.

Account Manager

Memphis, TN (2018099)

2-7+ years’ sales experience in one or more of the following: OEMs, pulp and paper, power, chemical, agriculture. Engineering degree is preferred (mechanical) but not required. Strong book of contacts.

Account Manager

Baton Rouge, LA (2018094)

5+ years’ sales experience in the refi ning/petrochemical industry. Working knowledge of gasket materials, hoses, fi ttings, textiles and expansion joints. Engineering degree is preferred but not required. Rotating equipment experience is a plus. Strong book of contacts. 25% travel.

Business Development

Baton Rouge, LA (2018119)

5+ years’ sales experience in industrial sales, preferably in oil and gas and safety services. Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation, time management and organizational skills, including negotiation. Bachelor’s degree in sales/marketing or related field, or demonstrated 5-year track record in industrial sales. 25% travel.

Business Development Manager — Tank Maintenance/Repair Services

Houston and Gulf Coast (2018114)

10+ years’ sales, marketing or business development experience; previous experience in the industrial construction and/or maintenance industries preferred. Knowledge of downstream petroleum operations (e.g., refi ning, petrochemical) along with knowledge of/skill in CRM application(s) (e.g., Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce). Demonstrated track record of growing revenues in current/ prior role(s). Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, engineering or related area, or equivalent job-related experience/knowledge. 50% travel.

