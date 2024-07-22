An industry-first: Enhancing critical procedures with Job Aid

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Explore how advanced cloud-based software revolutionizes the execution of procedures in industrial environments.
Discover how this type of technology guides workers through tasks with detailed steps and provides users with photo, text and video prompts, ensuring meticulous execution and enhanced operational oversight while also verifying the completion of processes.
Key takeaways:
- Preview a new category of software that is like having an SME walk employees and contractors step-by-step through critical tasks and submit evidence of completion
- Understand how to overcome current challenges in the execution and compliance of procedures
- Gain insights into leveraging technology to streamline and optimize critical task management
- Explore strategies to improve procedural accuracy and completeness
- Uncover the benefits of integrating Job Aid into existing workflows for enhanced operational efficiency
2054628960
Speakers:
Hunter Hawa, CEO, Safety First Group/SafetyAnywhere
Ryan Campbell, COO, Safety First Group/SafetyAnywhere
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.