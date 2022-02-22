Understanding Multi-Hazard Safety Requirements in Chemical Manufacturing

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET)

How confident are you that the chemical PPE your workers wear protects them 100% from the actual chemical hazards they encounter every day?

Join a 25-year safety and health chemical solutions expert to discuss the risk and consequences of exposure to hazardous substances at work, specifically in multiple-chemical environments.

Insights gathered during this session will allow you to:

Benefit from new knowledge on worker exposure to hazardous substances globally

Examine critical measurement techniques when assessing PPE for protection from chemicals

Better understand the limitations of conventional ASTM/ISO techniques for testing and detecting chemical permeation through a barrier material, especially when handling complex chemical mixtures

Sponsored by Ansell and BIC Magazine