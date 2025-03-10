Understanding fleet data to help enhance gas detection programs

DATE: April 9, 2025, 11:00 AM CT
Understanding portable gas detector fleet and field worker data is becoming increasingly important for managing a modern safety program. But with the ongoing development of new connected solutions across hardware and software platforms, the amount of tools and data available — and what to do with it — may seem overwhelming.
In this session, get an overview of five simple steps to leverage data and insights in ways that can help enhance gas detection programs, including:
- Identifying core problems and where to focus
- Driving worker involvement and trust
- Gathering focused fleet data on notable goals and metrics
- Recognizing worker behavior and device usage
- Translating insights into bottom-line business outcomes and organizational investments
Gain a better understanding of how to take action based on fleet data from connected gas detection solutions to help drive a proactive and productive modern safety program.
Speakers:
Anne Osbourn, Connected Services and Solutions Manager, MSA Safety
Minna Ranjeva, Product Platform Manager, MSA+ Digital Products, MSA Safety
Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.