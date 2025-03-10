Understanding fleet data to help enhance gas detection programs

REGISTER

DATE: April 9, 2025, 11:00 AM CT

Understanding portable gas detector fleet and field worker data is becoming increasingly important for managing a modern safety program. But with the ongoing development of new connected solutions across hardware and software platforms, the amount of tools and data available — and what to do with it — may seem overwhelming.

In this session, get an overview of five simple steps to leverage data and insights in ways that can help enhance gas detection programs, including:

Identifying core problems and where to focus

Driving worker involvement and trust

Gathering focused fleet data on notable goals and metrics

Recognizing worker behavior and device usage

Translating insights into bottom-line business outcomes and organizational investments

Gain a better understanding of how to take action based on fleet data from connected gas detection solutions to help drive a proactive and productive modern safety program.

Speakers:

Anne Osbourn, Connected Services and Solutions Manager, MSA Safety

Minna Ranjeva, Product Platform Manager, MSA+ Digital Products, MSA Safety

