Understanding fleet data to help enhance gas detection programs

DATE: April 9, 2025, 11:00 AM CT

Understanding portable gas detector fleet and field worker data is becoming increasingly important for managing a modern safety program. But with the ongoing development of new connected solutions across hardware and software platforms, the amount of tools and data available — and what to do with it — may seem overwhelming.

In this session, get an overview of five simple steps to leverage data and insights in ways that can help enhance gas detection programs, including:

  • Identifying core problems and where to focus
  • Driving worker involvement and trust
  • Gathering focused fleet data on notable goals and metrics
  • Recognizing worker behavior and device usage
  • Translating insights into bottom-line business outcomes and organizational investments

Gain a better understanding of how to take action based on fleet data from connected gas detection solutions to help drive a proactive and productive modern safety program.

Speakers:

Anne Osbourn, Connected Services and Solutions Manager, MSA Safety

Minna Ranjeva, Product Platform Manager, MSA+ Digital Products, MSA Safety

