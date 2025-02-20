The Journey to a Flawless MRO Program

REGISTER HERE

DATE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 11:00 AM CDT

Industry Roundtable

Top plant experts will share their continuous journey of improvement, optimization, and adaptation in turnarounds, maintenance, repair and operations, as well as capital projects and construction management.

They will address challenges such as:

Achieving higher reliability and lower costs

Improving operational safety

Integrating technology, proactive maintenance, and workforce excellence

Turnaround scope development

Early integration with capital projects

Ensuring alignment on key performance indicators

Training turnaround leaders for the future

Managing contractors

Speakers:

Mark Mitchell, Moderator, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, Channelview, LyondellBasell

Brion Cann, Maintenance Director, Houston, Valero

Nathan Heimeyer, Plant Manager, Kao Specialties Americas

Tinus Van Zyl, TAR Manager, Whiting, bp

