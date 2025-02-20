The Journey to a Flawless MRO Program

REGISTER HERE

DATE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 11:00 AM CDT

Industry Roundtable 

Top plant experts will share their continuous journey of improvement, optimization, and adaptation in turnarounds, maintenance, repair and operations, as well as capital projects and construction management.

They will address challenges such as:

  • Achieving higher reliability and lower costs
  • Improving operational safety
  • Integrating technology, proactive maintenance, and workforce excellence
  • Turnaround scope development
  • Early integration with capital projects
  • Ensuring alignment on key performance indicators
  • Training turnaround leaders for the future
  • Managing contractors

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Speakers:

Mark Mitchell, Moderator, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, Channelview, LyondellBasell

Brion Cann, Maintenance Director, Houston, Valero

Nathan Heimeyer, Plant Manager, Kao Specialties Americas

Tinus Van Zyl, TAR Manager, Whiting, bp

Hosted by 

Tags