The Journey to a Flawless MRO Program

DATE: Wednesday, March 26, 2025, 11:00 AM CDT
Industry Roundtable
Top plant experts will share their continuous journey of improvement, optimization, and adaptation in turnarounds, maintenance, repair and operations, as well as capital projects and construction management.
They will address challenges such as:
- Achieving higher reliability and lower costs
- Improving operational safety
- Integrating technology, proactive maintenance, and workforce excellence
- Turnaround scope development
- Early integration with capital projects
- Ensuring alignment on key performance indicators
- Training turnaround leaders for the future
- Managing contractors
Speakers:
Mark Mitchell, Moderator, Maintenance & Reliability Manager, Channelview, LyondellBasell
Brion Cann, Maintenance Director, Houston, Valero
Nathan Heimeyer, Plant Manager, Kao Specialties Americas
Tinus Van Zyl, TAR Manager, Whiting, bp
