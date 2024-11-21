Start to finish: Regrouting of reciprocation compressors

REGISTER HERE

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

When properly executed, reciprocating compressor grout and foundations can last up to 30 years. However, with many facilities averaging 75 years in age and the prevalence of quick but unreliable installation methods, compressor regrouts have become a common necessity.

In many cases, long lead-time items dominate project planning, leaving foundation and grouting execution as afterthoughts. This can be especially problematic when a compressor fails unexpectedly, requiring rapid turnaround to minimize downtime. Join the webinar to discover a system and methodology designed to excel in high-pressure situations, delivering immediate cost savings while ensuring long-term durability and efficiency.

The webinar will cover the civil, anchoring and grouting portion of the installation, including topics such as:

Signs of foundation and grouting failures

Technical documentation to assist in planning and execution

Foundation and concrete mix designs

Anchor bolts

Chocking design and material selection

Preparation for grouting

Installation

Post-grout activities

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Bill Spitzer & Associates

BIC Magazine