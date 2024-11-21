Start to finish: Regrouting of reciprocation compressors

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
When properly executed, reciprocating compressor grout and foundations can last up to 30 years. However, with many facilities averaging 75 years in age and the prevalence of quick but unreliable installation methods, compressor regrouts have become a common necessity.
In many cases, long lead-time items dominate project planning, leaving foundation and grouting execution as afterthoughts. This can be especially problematic when a compressor fails unexpectedly, requiring rapid turnaround to minimize downtime. Join the webinar to discover a system and methodology designed to excel in high-pressure situations, delivering immediate cost savings while ensuring long-term durability and efficiency.
The webinar will cover the civil, anchoring and grouting portion of the installation, including topics such as:
- Signs of foundation and grouting failures
- Technical documentation to assist in planning and execution
- Foundation and concrete mix designs
- Anchor bolts
- Chocking design and material selection
- Preparation for grouting
- Installation
- Post-grout activities
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.