Reality first: How to build data-rich digital twins using existing assets

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM CDT (10:00 AM EDT)
Duration: One hour
Transform your asset management with a reality-first digital twin solution that can unlock new levels of productivity, safety, efficiency, collaborative discussion and data-driven decision making for the world's largest industrial assets. Join our webinar to discover how to enable a new visual way of working which is accelerating the industry's digital transformation journey.
Key takeaways:
- Discover how existing reality capture solutions can support a new visual way of doing work via data-rich digital twins
- Enable productivity improvements of up to 33% through reduced travel and simplified, unrestricted data access
- Improve organizational communication with accurate, real-time information through aggregation and visualization of all existing organizational data
- Challenging the status quo with proven use cases demonstrating the power of working visually
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.