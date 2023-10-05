Reality first: How to build data-rich digital twins using existing assets

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM CDT (10:00 AM EDT)

Duration: One hour

Transform your asset management with a reality-first digital twin solution that can unlock new levels of productivity, safety, efficiency, collaborative discussion and data-driven decision making for the world's largest industrial assets. Join our webinar to discover how to enable a new visual way of working which is accelerating the industry's digital transformation journey.

Key takeaways: Discover how existing reality capture solutions can support a new visual way of doing work via data-rich digital twins

Enable productivity improvements of up to 33% through reduced travel and simplified, unrestricted data access

Improve organizational communication with accurate, real-time information through aggregation and visualization of all existing organizational data

Challenging the status quo with proven use cases demonstrating the power of working visually

