Priorities for a zero incident operation

BIC Industry Roundtable on Safety
DATE: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
TIME: 11:00 CDT (12 pm EDT)
A panel of safety experts from Phillips 66, Ascend Performance Materials, Kuraray and Kaneka plants discuss their operations’ efforts to achieve zero safety incidents in their facilities. The presenters will focus on practical implementation of programs that nurture desired behaviors, processes, practices and procedures among management and workers.
Attendees will acquire a fresh perspective on:
- Sustaining a zero-incident culture
- Best practices for open dialogue and incorporating feedback from workers
- Building trust among workers and use of Stop Work Authority
- Regular field audits and verification process in place
- Good Find program to recognize safe work practices and processes
- Hamonizing management systems, processes, procedures and practices
- Ensuring strong contractor onboarding training
- Making sure all near-miss incidents are reviewed and investigated
Speakers:
Richard Bass, Manager, HSES, Kuraray
Tara Gardner, ESSH Director, Chemical Operations and Process Safety, Ascend Performance Materials
Ben Mitchell, North America Director HSSE, Kaneka
Dan Toperosky, HSE Manager Lake Charles Refinery, Phillips 66
Chris Williams, Executive Director, VPPPA - Industry Roundtable Moderator
