Priorities for a zero incident operation

BIC Industry Roundtable on Safety

DATE: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

TIME: 11:00 CDT (12 pm EDT)

REGISTER HERE

A panel of safety experts from Phillips 66, Ascend Performance Materials, Kuraray and Kaneka plants discuss their operations’ efforts to achieve zero safety incidents in their facilities. The presenters will focus on practical implementation of programs that nurture desired behaviors, processes, practices and procedures among management and workers.

Attendees will acquire a fresh perspective on:

Sustaining a zero-incident culture

Best practices for open dialogue and incorporating feedback from workers

Building trust among workers and use of Stop Work Authority

Regular field audits and verification process in place

Good Find program to recognize safe work practices and processes

Hamonizing management systems, processes, procedures and practices

Ensuring strong contractor onboarding training

Making sure all near-miss incidents are reviewed and investigated

Take your plant’s safety culture to the next level. Register today to attend this important Industry Roundtable.

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Speakers:

Richard Bass, Manager, HSES, Kuraray Tara Gardner, ESSH Director, Chemical Operations and Process Safety, Ascend Performance Materials Ben Mitchell, North America Director HSSE, Kaneka Dan Toperosky, HSE Manager Lake Charles Refinery, Phillips 66 Chris Williams, Executive Director, VPPPA - Industry Roundtable Moderator

Sponsored by

GlenGuard

HASC

MISTRAS Group

Evergreen North America Industrial Services

Hosted by