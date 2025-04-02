Practical application of digital technology for mechanical integrity programs

REGISTER

Date: April 23, 2025 11:00 AM CDT, 12:00 PM ET

Digital technologies — including automation, AI, data analytics and robotics — are transforming how plants approach mechanical integrity (MI). As adoption accelerates, organizations must navigate both opportunities and challenges to ensure reliability and compliance.

In this session, explore insights from real-world applications, case studies and recent industry surveys to understand how digital tools are shaping MI programs.

Key discussion points include:

Insights into evolving skillsets for inspectors and engineers

Advanced technology applications in MI programs

The role of 3D visualization in integrating and managing asset data

Case studies on robotic automation in inspections to reduce cost and improve reliability

Overcoming common barriers to digital adoption and strategies for success

Speakers:

Lisa Czyszczewski, VP of Growth Strategies, Data Solutions, MISTRAS Group

Ryan Streeter, Divisional VP of Digital Operations, MISTRAS Group

