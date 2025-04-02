Practical application of digital technology for mechanical integrity programs

Date: April 23, 2025 11:00 AM CDT, 12:00 PM ET
Digital technologies — including automation, AI, data analytics and robotics — are transforming how plants approach mechanical integrity (MI). As adoption accelerates, organizations must navigate both opportunities and challenges to ensure reliability and compliance.
In this session, explore insights from real-world applications, case studies and recent industry surveys to understand how digital tools are shaping MI programs.
Key discussion points include:
- Insights into evolving skillsets for inspectors and engineers
- Advanced technology applications in MI programs
- The role of 3D visualization in integrating and managing asset data
- Case studies on robotic automation in inspections to reduce cost and improve reliability
- Overcoming common barriers to digital adoption and strategies for success
Speakers:
Lisa Czyszczewski, VP of Growth Strategies, Data Solutions, MISTRAS Group
Ryan Streeter, Divisional VP of Digital Operations, MISTRAS Group
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.