From pause to progress: Transforming STOs into strategic wins

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 11:00 AM CST

Managing shutdowns, turnarounds and outages (STOs) is critical for operational and financial success, yet downtime and costs pose significant challenges. A strategic, enterprise-wide approach can transform STOs into opportunities for long-term efficiency.

During this session, attendees will gain insights into best practices for optimizing STO planning and execution, empowering them to:

Maximize efficiency : Centralize STO planning across multiple facilities for better coordination and cost control

: Centralize STO planning across multiple facilities for better coordination and cost control Enhance forecasting : Leverage historical data and conceptual estimating for accurate long-term budgeting

: Leverage historical data and conceptual estimating for accurate long-term budgeting Optimize resources : Align STO budgets with capital and operational expenditures to reduce waste and improve asset longevity

: Align STO budgets with capital and operational expenditures to reduce waste and improve asset longevity Mitigate risk: Gain real-time insights to proactively address budget overruns, delays and resource constraints

Discover how data-driven STO management enhances sustainability and profitability.

