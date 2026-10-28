Critical maintenance without shutdown: Mechanical isolation on live systems

DATE: November 18, 2026
TIME: 11:00 AM CDT
How can operators perform critical maintenance on pressurized process systems without shutting down production? For refineries, petrochemical plants and industrial facilities, maintenance often requires positive mechanical isolation, traditionally resulting in costly shutdowns and lost production.
Izomax, developer of the patented AOGV mechanical isolation tool, offers an alternative. The AOGV enables positive mechanical isolation on live systems, allowing maintenance, valve replacements, tie-ins and modifications without hot work or production interruptions.
Drawing on more than 350 projects worldwide and support from its Houston facility, this webinar will explain how the technology works and highlight real-world applications, challenges and results.
Key takeaways
- Achieving positive mechanical isolation on live systems without shutdowns
- How the AOGV supports maintenance, valve replacements and modifications
- Maintaining production during critical maintenance
- Real-world applications and challenges
- Key considerations when evaluating mechanical isolation solutions
Speakers:
Allan Martin, Sales Director, Izomax
Cameron Baggerman, Regional Director, North America, Izomax
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.