Critical maintenance without shutdown: Mechanical isolation on live systems

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DATE: November 18, 2026

TIME: 11:00 AM CDT

How can operators perform critical maintenance on pressurized process systems without shutting down production? For refineries, petrochemical plants and industrial facilities, maintenance often requires positive mechanical isolation, traditionally resulting in costly shutdowns and lost production.

Izomax, developer of the patented AOGV mechanical isolation tool, offers an alternative. The AOGV enables positive mechanical isolation on live systems, allowing maintenance, valve replacements, tie-ins and modifications without hot work or production interruptions.

Drawing on more than 350 projects worldwide and support from its Houston facility, this webinar will explain how the technology works and highlight real-world applications, challenges and results.

Key takeaways

Achieving positive mechanical isolation on live systems without shutdowns

How the AOGV supports maintenance, valve replacements and modifications

Maintaining production during critical maintenance

Real-world applications and challenges

Key considerations when evaluating mechanical isolation solutions

Speakers:

Allan Martin, Sales Director, Izomax

Cameron Baggerman, Regional Director, North America, Izomax

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Izomax

BIC Magazine