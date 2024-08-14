Beyond the surface: Advanced strategies for tank inspection success

DATE: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Join us to discuss API 653 storage tank inspections to learn essential best practices, key compliance requirements and expert insights. Ideal for engineers, inspection and maintenance professionals, this session will cover critical aspects of tank integrity requirements, inspection scheduling and lessons learned to optimize the inspection process.

Topics that will be covered include:

Understanding the key requirements and standards of API 653 for aboveground storage tank inspections.

Learning best practices for scheduling, conducting and documenting tank inspections.

Understanding limitations of traditional tank inspections technologies.

Identifying common issues and failure mechanisms in storage tanks and how to address them effectively.

Gaining insight into the latest industry updates and regulatory changes affecting tank inspections.

Discovering strategies for improving tank maintenance and extending the lifespan of storage tanks.

