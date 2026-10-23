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Date: November 11, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

Preventing incidents starts long before something goes wrong. Building a proactive safety culture requires strong leadership, open communication and a commitment to identifying risks before they become serious hazards.

Join owner/operator safety leaders from across the refining, petrochemical, chemical and energy industries as they share real-world experiences and lessons learned. Panelists will share practical strategies for strengthening safety performance, improving accountability and creating safer workplaces.

Key takeaways:

Identify risks and prevent incidents before they occur

Turn near misses and lessons learned into safety improvements

Strengthen safety culture through leadership and employee engagement

Improve owner and contractor alignment and accountability

Explore practical strategies for emergency readiness and workplace safety

Moderator: Richard Bass, Kuraray

Featured Speakers: Kelly Dorsey, Marathon Petroleum; Carrie Phillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical; and Jeff Nickl, CITGO

Sponsors: Cintas