Before something goes wrong: Building a proactive safety culture

Webinars

REGISTER HERE

Date: November 11, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

Preventing incidents starts long before something goes wrong. Building a proactive safety culture requires strong leadership, open communication and a commitment to identifying risks before they become serious hazards.

Join owner/operator safety leaders from across the refining, petrochemical, chemical and energy industries as they share real-world experiences and lessons learned. Panelists will share practical strategies for strengthening safety performance, improving accountability and creating safer workplaces.

Key takeaways:

  • Identify risks and prevent incidents before they occur
  • Turn near misses and lessons learned into safety improvements
  • Strengthen safety culture through leadership and employee engagement
  • Improve owner and contractor alignment and accountability
  • Explore practical strategies for emergency readiness and workplace safety

Moderator: Richard Bass, Kuraray

Featured Speakers: Kelly Dorsey, Marathon Petroleum; Carrie Phillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical; and Jeff Nickl, CITGO

Sponsors: Cintas

Tags