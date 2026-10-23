Date: November 11, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM CDT
Preventing incidents starts long before something goes wrong. Building a proactive safety culture requires strong leadership, open communication and a commitment to identifying risks before they become serious hazards.
Join owner/operator safety leaders from across the refining, petrochemical, chemical and energy industries as they share real-world experiences and lessons learned. Panelists will share practical strategies for strengthening safety performance, improving accountability and creating safer workplaces.
Key takeaways:
- Identify risks and prevent incidents before they occur
- Turn near misses and lessons learned into safety improvements
- Strengthen safety culture through leadership and employee engagement
- Improve owner and contractor alignment and accountability
- Explore practical strategies for emergency readiness and workplace safety
Moderator: Richard Bass, Kuraray
Featured Speakers: Kelly Dorsey, Marathon Petroleum; Carrie Phillips, Chevron Phillips Chemical; and Jeff Nickl, CITGO
Sponsors: Cintas