Are you paying vendors what they've earned or what they invoiced?

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Optimizing contractor payment processes is critical for operational efficiency and cost control. Join experts as they share real-world experiences and how to:
- Digitize vendor payments
- Get real-time visibility into contractor spend on labor, equipment, and material spend
- Discover how to improve forecasting for better decision-making
- Empower supervisors to focus on safe execution of work vs. cost
- Prevent overruns and ensure contract alignment with PO controls
Whether you are a site manager, department manager, financial professional or procurement specialist, bring questions and learn more about becoming a contractor spend management expert to benefit your company.
Speaker: Bruce Grissom, SME, Operations and Maintenance, Management Controls