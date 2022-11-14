Title: Arc Flash Compliance & Program Management

Original Date: October 26, 2022

As power consumption goes up, the need for advanced protection increases. In order to make equipment safer, OSHA requires revalidation of arc flash standards every five years, or as major upgrades are implemented. In this live webinar, you will learn how a program management approach can keep you on the right track for arc flash compliance. We will provide an overview of:

NFPA 70E

IEEE 1584 and 1584.1

Setting up and executing a program

Reporting and document management

Speakers

Caitlin Geisinger | Business Development Manager, Burns & McDonnell

Patrick Wilhelm | Section Manager, Burns & McDonnell

Rob Poitras | Associate Electrical Engineer, Burns & McDonnell

Atul Arunkumar Shenoy | Staff Electrical Engineer

Produced by: Burns & McDonnell