Title: Arc Flash Compliance & Program Management
Original Date: October 26, 2022
As power consumption goes up, the need for advanced protection increases. In order to make equipment safer, OSHA requires revalidation of arc flash standards every five years, or as major upgrades are implemented. In this live webinar, you will learn how a program management approach can keep you on the right track for arc flash compliance. We will provide an overview of:
- NFPA 70E
- IEEE 1584 and 1584.1
- Setting up and executing a program
- Reporting and document management
Speakers
Caitlin Geisinger | Business Development Manager, Burns & McDonnell
Patrick Wilhelm | Section Manager, Burns & McDonnell
Rob Poitras | Associate Electrical Engineer, Burns & McDonnell
Atul Arunkumar Shenoy | Staff Electrical Engineer
Produced by: Burns & McDonnell