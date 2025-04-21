Advanced furnace inspection technology — seeing through the flames

REGISTER HERE

Date: May 14, 2025, 11:00 AM CDT

Furnaces are vital to the petrochemical industry but present significant challenges when it comes to inspection, diagnosis and repair planning. With internal temperatures reaching up to 1000°C and constant exposure to flames, traditional inspection methods, like relying on thermocouples, often fall short due to their susceptibility to failure and inaccurate readings.

Infrared furnace inspection cameras offer a powerful alternative, enabling real-time thermal analysis by allowing users to see through flames and assess the furnace’s internal condition. However, using this technology effectively requires expert application knowledge.

Join this webinar to: Gain insights from a leading furnace inspection expert

Learn practical tips to optimize your inspection process

Improve safety and accuracy during furnace assessments

Get your specific questions answered in a live Q&A

Speakers:

Craig O'Neill, Global Director of Business Development, Teledyne FLIR Systems

Jason Czajkowski, IRT Thermography Manager Level III, CWI, OSHA 30, Protect LLC

