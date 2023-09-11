A roadshow you can’t miss: How new FCC safety training saves lives

Date: Wednesday, November 1

Time: 11:00 am CT (10:00 am ET)

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes

REGISTER

Learn how safety experts from Phillips 66 and other leading refineries have been working together for years to develop a process safety toolbox, which may have prevented highly publicized incidents in industry. This toolbox is designed to equip your refinery FCC unit and your training development experts, technical specialists, process supervisors and more.

Key takeaways include: Reducing risk during FCC transient operations

Regional training packages in an easy-to-implement format

Getting knowledge into the hands of personnel who can execute the changes

Utilizing existing industry “know how” to operate safely

Discover the future of FCC process safety as you participate virtually in a dialogue on this specific subject, as well as exploring best practices, CSB recommendations and real-life lessons learned from top safety experts.

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Sponsored by: GlenGuard

Produced by: BIC Magazine