Title: Understanding how recent and upcoming regulation changes may impact your business

Date: Wednesday, November 09, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM Central Standard Time

New regulations introduced into legislation this year like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s rule revision to the definition of solid waste have impacted businesses in the Gulf region.

Understanding what this and many other rules mean and how they influence decisions for your company is fundamental to navigating them and staying compliant.

In this webinar, we will explain the regulation changes introduced this year and an outlook on expected changes for 2023, including an insight into the upcoming legislative session in Texas.

Hear how this year's regulation changes may impact your business

Get an insight into regulation changes expected for 2023

Learn how to ensure your company's compliance

Speaker

Brian Lindman | Director, Environmental and Transportation Compliance at Republic Services

Brian has been an environmental services professional and compliance and regulatory expert for 28 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Eastern Michigan University.

In his current role as director of environmental and transportation compliance at Republic Services, he serves as an internal and external subject matter expert regarding regulations, requirements and training.

He is responsible for ensuring company compliance with federal environmental regulations such as the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), Department of Transportation (DOT) and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) rules and regulations, the Clean Air Act, and Clean Water Act.

In his role, he stays abreast of new environmental regulations and delivers high-energy presentations that help his audience understand the implications and how they can ensure compliance for their business.

