Title: Fear of Change in LDAR: Preparing for Regulatory Updates

Date: Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CT

Duration: 1 hour

Regulatory changes are coming. That means if you want to ensure continued compliance, now is the time to evaluate your current training practices, inspection and monitoring methods, and how third-party audits are conducted.

Join our webinar on November 3, when a panel of industry experts will introduce, clarify, and explain what these new regulations are and what they mean for you. The panel will be moderated by Tanya Jackson, Montrose vice president for the U.S. LDAR Division.

The experts will also lay out the steps you should take to prepare, pitfalls to avoid, and practices to implement, so that you’re ready to meet federal expectations today — and be prepared to comply with whatever regulatory changes you face tomorrow.

Speaker

Terence Trefiak, Vice President, LDAR Canada

Terence Trefiak brings over 19 years of industry experience to the Montrose team. Prior to joining Montrose, Terence worked in various engineering positions for companies such as ConocoPhillips and BJ Services. He is an expert in fugitive emission management and specializes in optical gas imaging for GHG and LDAR compliance.

Tanya Jackson, Vice President, LDAR USA

Tanya Jackson brings over nine years of industry experience to the Montrose team. Tanya previously worked for companies such as Montrose Air Quality Services, Avanti Environmental and South Coast Air Quality in a variety of roles. Tanya is a leader in the LDAR industry and is Method 21 certified, as well as a certified OGI thermographer.

Not available at the live presentation time? Register nonetheless and you will receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Sponsored by Montrose Environmental | Brought to you by BIC Magazine