HMS Software to optimize engineering, advance work packaging and construction

REGISTER HERE

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 11:00 AM CT

Managing complex projects with multiple teams and tight deadlines can lead to inefficiencies, cost overruns and delays. State-of-the-art 3D Heat Management System (HMS) Software manages, schedules and saves on heat tracing projects on one platform, supporting seamless project management, on-time delivery, schedule compression and power distribution savings for customers.

Join this webinar to learn how to compress project design schedules by combining client information, design data and deliverables into a single platform so the entire project can be seamlessly managed across multiple concurrent users worldwide. See how to identify the impact of piping and process quick changes for a more efficient and accurate electric heat trace system design, saving in total installed costs and up to 25% in associated power distribution costs.

Register to benefit from the following insights:

Seamless project management

Compressed design schedules

Reduced power distribution and total installed costs

Industry experts will answer questions

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

nVent

BIC Magazine