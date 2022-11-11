BIC Industry Roundtable

Roundtable Topic: Connected Safety to Protect Workers in High-risk Environments

Wednesday, November 30, 11:00 am CT (12:00 pm ET)

This panel of leading industrial safety professionals will address topics critical to plant managers and safety directors, such as:

Enhancing critical thinking to maximize safety

Building and maintaining a zero-incident culture

Improving incident investigation skills

Benefit from several case studies, including BASF Freeport’s exposure reduction process program that requires everyone to remove safety barriers, promote a zero-incident mindset, prevent incidents, and ensure a proactive approach to safety. Don’t miss this stellar line-up of speakers. Reserve your spot today.

Luis Aguilar, President & CEO, Health and Safety Council

Adebayo Adekola, Sr. Director of Freeport Site Services, BASF

Ben Mitchell, Director Safety Health Security, Kaneka North America

Albert Cotton, Technical Support Leader, Dow Houston Hub

Kelly Dorsey, Health, Environmental & Safety Professional, Marathon Petroleum

