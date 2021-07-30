Title: Optimize Heat Exchanger Performance, Reduce Wastewater and Maintenance Costs

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Learn how to simplify the maintenance of heat exchangers in your industrial facility, and the best methods to quickly and efficiently return them to peak performance.

Attendees will learn about the benefits of low-pressure mechanical tube cleaning, including:

Reducing water consumption by up to 90%, compared to hydroblasting

Achieving a test-ready clean in less time with less at-risk work hours

Minimizing crew size and footprint of the maintenance work area

Utilizing a cross-trained cleaning and testing crew

Don’t miss this presentation by one of the industry’s leading experts on advanced technology-based cleaning methods for maintaining your heat exchangers and other industrial equipment while minimizing downtime.

Speakers

Willis Shook, National Business Manager, Conco Services LLC

Willis Shook is the National Business Manager with Conco Services LLC’s Industrial Markets providing condenser and heat exchanger cleaning, nondestructive testing and leak detection services. Shook began with Conco in 2004 as a field service technician and has worked his way through internal Operations and Power and Industrial Sales before being promoted to National Business Manager for the Industrial Markets in 2020.

Sponsored by Conco Services LLC | Brought to you by BIC Magazine