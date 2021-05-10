Webinar Topic: Addressing Soluble Salts, Salt Removal, and the Issue of Flash Rust in 1 Easy Step

Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Every industrial industry faces the challenge of preparing metal surfaces and racing the clock to coat before flash rust forces the team to start over. Corrosion costs companies billions of dollars each year, and there’s a better way.

Seasoned NACE International certified corrosion expert, Robert Richter, leads us through the root cause of coating failures and ways to mitigate corrosion and save millions in costly maintenance and repair.

Richter will discuss the following:

Corrosion prevention techniques and methods

Planning ahead for corrosion prevention

Studies of soluble salts failures

Understanding Soluble Salt contamination

Understanding why abrasive blasting and vapor/water blasting alone cannot remove soluble salts

“Hurry up and paint before it turns on us” is no longer acceptable!

The dangers of coating over salt contamination

Solutions for extending the service life of your coating system.

Speaker

Robert Richter, NACE CIP Level III certified #194: Robert brings nearly 45 years of coating industry experience. In addition to previously managing his own sandblasting and painting company, Mr. Richter served in various roles throughout the petrochem, rail, marine, and offshore industries. These roles include construction coordinator for Houston Lighting & Power Company, technical sales and service manager for Valspar Mebon, southern regional industrial manager for Duron Paints and Wallcoverings, and eastern US regional manager for Chlor-Rid.

Mr. Richter manages sales for the company's distribution of non-toxic and biodegradable, metal surface preparation products that eliminate corrosion. Mr. Richter comments, “I have seen many product theories come and go. I cannot be more confident in the products CRW Consulting & Distribution provides. Our surface decontamination technology is revolutionizing surface cleanliness and coating adhesion. I am blessed to be a leader in this revolution.”

Sponsored by CRW Consulting & Distribution | Brought to you by BIC Magazine