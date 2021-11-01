WEBINAR: Safer and more efficient shutdowns and turnarounds through digital transformation

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CT

Duration: 1 hour

Shutdowns, turnarounds and outages are critical projects in the oil and gas industry that present additional challenges for worker safety. And with production offline, there is a strong focus to get up and running as quickly as possible to reduce lost revenue. Discover how the use of connected devices, live safety monitoring and data analytics can increase the efficiency of turnarounds, better protect the workers making it happen, and support an organization’s digital transformation efforts.

Understand what connected safety is, how it impacts these types of projects and how it is a considerable improvement from historical approaches

Identify the safety challenges and risks associated with shutdowns, turnarounds and outages

Identify the higher degree of protection achieved through connected workers and software solutions

Identify various opportunities to increase project efficiency

Speakers

Yves Carrier, Business Development Director, Blackline Safety

With a 25+ year foundation of client focused support roles, Yves brings 15 years of experience to Blackline Safety working on connected worker and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology projects to successfully help clients realize their digital transformation goals.

Joshua Barnhill, Regional Sales Manager, Blackline Safety

Joshua Barnhill has over a decade of experience serving the Oil & Gas industry with most of that time being focused on the Downstream market. Josh has experience working for both industrial gas detection, safety, and maintenance service-related companies. His experience includes using connected safety technology to achieve operational excellence and process improvements, workforce digitization, along with sales and business development.

Shane McEwen, Global Product Marketing Manager, Blackline Safety

Shane McEwen has over 23 years of experience in the semiconductor, commercial, industrial and light industrial markets for portable, area monitoring and fixed gas detection equipment. He holds multiple patents in gas detection technology and has held Senior Product Management, Product Marketing Management, Channel Management and R&D positions in the industry.

