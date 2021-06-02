Webinar: Advanced area gas monitoring innovations for safer and more efficient projects

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Is your gas monitoring system designed specifically to suit your site conditions, potential hazards, and legal regulations? Even if you feel your current gas detection is “adequate,” don’t miss this webinar to learn how area gas monitoring technology has evolved and can be customized to maximize the protection of life on the job.

Attendees will walk away with a knowledge of:

Innovations in connected area gas monitoring technologies

Solution benefits - creating cost and time efficiencies with area monitoring

How customized solutions support customer applications

How confined space entry safety processes can be streamlined and improved

Single source safety solutions for area monitoring to improve your project outcomes

Presenter:

Binu Joy

Business Development Manager, Draeger Rental and Safety Services

As a technology and innovations professional for 25 years, Binu has worked for several industries in various roles in product management, marketing and product development. He recently joined Draeger’s Safety Rental & Safety Services team to define and introduce new safety technologies for their customers in the Oil & Gas and petrochemical industries.

Sponsored by Draeger | Brought to you by BIC Magazine