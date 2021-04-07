ABC’s of Confined Spaces

Confined spaces can present unique challenges for health and safety professionals tasked with protecting workers in industrial environments. Working in confined spaces can be extremely dangerous, and despite employers making extraordinary efforts to protect workers, there are still risks ... more than 110 workers die each year within confined spaces.

In this webinar presented by Total Safety and the 3M Personal Safety Division, you’ll learn about the basics of selecting the right equipment to access, work inside and rescue your personnel from confined spaces. Additionally, you will receive new ideas to improve and update your confined space plan.

Don't miss this event that will leave you with a better understanding of what’s needed to create and maintain a safer work environment.

Presenters:

Steve Kosch, Global Confined Space & Rescue Specialist, 3M Personal Safety Division

Steve Kosch has been working for 3M for 24 years and currently has the responsibility for supporting customers and sales teams in providing 3M PSD solutions for protecting workers in confined spaces and at heights. For 18 years he worked as a Safety and Health professional and has managed safety and confined space operations in one of 3M’s largest chemical manufacturing locations. Steve has a master’s degree in Risk Control/Safety, over 25 years of firefighting and emergency medical experience and has led both industrial and municipal fire, confined space and rescue teams. He is a principle member to NFPA 350 – Guide for Safe Confined Space Entry and Work.

Duke Sherman, Regional Vice President, Total Safety

Duke Sherman joined Total Safety in 2014, and is the Reginal Vice President of Sales covering Texas & Louisiana. He works directly with sales teams, operations, and customers to integrate safety and compliance services and products necessary to support challenges plants face each day. Duke is responsible for developing the relationship between Total Safety and meeting customer demand with lifesaving equipment and solutions to protect the lives and wellbeing of workers.

Sponsored by Total Safety and 3M Personal Safety Division | Brought to you by BIC Magazine

