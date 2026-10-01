Unlocking the skills needed for the next generation petrochemical workforce

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At the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, Jim Griffin, senior vice president of the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology at San Jacinto College, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss the workforce skills most in demand across the petrochemical industry.

Griffin explains how training is evolving alongside automation, digitalization and emerging technologies while emphasizing the continued importance of hands-on experience, critical thinking and troubleshooting. He also explores how collaboration between industry and technical education helps keep training aligned with the changing needs of Gulf Coast facilities and employers.

“One of the big deliverables is critical thinking. A lot of it is curiosity, getting these students to be curious about the right things, asking good questions. Smart people ask more questions, and all of that critical thinking and troubleshooting.” - Jim Griffin