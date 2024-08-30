Chad Burke on the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's largest event of the year

×

Melissa Wolkenhauer speaks with Chad Burke, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, to discuss the upcoming Gulf Coast Industry Forum, an event that gathers industry, government, and community stakeholders to share insights on the economic future of the Houston Port Region.

The event particularly focuses on petrochemical, maritime, and logistics industries. The conversation highlights the event's schedule, key topics, and panelists, as well as the importance of networking and economic development in the region.

To learn more and register for the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, visit allianceportregion.com.